The Police in Ogun State has arrested two members of a syndicate, Hassan Jimoh and Taiwo Edun who have been using the name of Ogun State governor elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to defraud members of the public under the pretence of offering them employment.

The suspects were defrauding the public under the pretence that the governor elect asked them to form a task force with the name “Keep Ogun State Clean Corps” which they advertised as “Dapo Abiodun Environmental Task Force.”

The syndicate is said to have been misinforming members of the public that the governor elect is planning to employ 10,000 people and on the average, 500 from each Local Government area.

They went further in the said advert that interested members of the public should come forward and register with #3,000 per person.

But in a swift reaction, the governor elect in a statement issued by his media aide, Rt Hon. Remmy Hassan, dissociated the governor elect from the group and warned members of the public to beware of the fraudulent syndicate.

On the strength of this, the Commissioner of police, Cp Bashir Makama, directed the officer in-charge Anti-kidnapping/cultist section to go after the syndicate with the view to bring them to book before they will succeeded in defrauding more people of their hard earned money.

The team embarked on tactical investigation of the suspects and within 24hrs, the efforts yielded positive result when the duo of Hassan who claimed to be the State coordinator of the group and Taiwo were arrested in different locations.

Different type of letters written to various State agencies and uniforms with inscription, “Keep Ogun State Clean” were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation of the case; he also directed that all members of the syndicate must be hunted for and brought to justice.

The Police Commissioner also warned members of the public to always make enquiries before parting with their money in order not be swindled by this type of unscrupulous elements in our society.