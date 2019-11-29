Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha and Hamza Koudeih, his associate, is a landmark achievement.

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday granted N100m bail to suspected money launderer, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha.

Mompha was arraigned for alleged N33billion fraud.

The EFCC arrested Mompha on October 19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was remanded in the commission’s custody following a court order.

