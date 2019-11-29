A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday granted N100m bail to suspected money launderer, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha.
Mompha was arraigned for alleged N33billion fraud.
The EFCC arrested Mompha on October 19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
He was remanded in the commission’s custody following a court order.
