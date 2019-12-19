<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rotimi Jacobs, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, has informed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja of the commission’s decision to close its case against former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa State and eight others, who are standing trial before Justice Okon Abang over alleged money laundering to the tune of N29 billion.

The prosecution had on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, called its last witness, Mr. Kobis, who testified via a video link from London.

However, Yakubu Maikyau, counsel to the third defendant, who had applied to the court to recall three prosecution witnesses (witness number 12, 26 and 27) for cross examination, opposed the submission of the prosecution to close its case. He was supported by counsel to the fifth defendant.

“I am opposed to the closure of the case by the prosecution and if the witnesses are produced for cross-examination, it is consistent with the principle of fair hearing and it will also amount to a discharge by prosecution to assist the defence in proving its case,” Maikyau said.

In his response, Jacobs urged the court to give the prosecution more time to enable it argue the application of the defence and to weigh if the statements of the said prosecution witnesses were material to the case.

Nyako and eight others are facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a 37-count charge of money laundering, allegedly perpetrated while Nyako was Adamawa State governor.

Justice Abang adjourned the case until November 19, 2019 to enable the prosecution respond to the application of the 3rd defendant’s counsel.