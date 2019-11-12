<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Silvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court, Apo, on Tuesday discharged former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, and Commissioner of Police budget, John Obaniyi, of N16.4 million fraud charge.

Justice Oriji held that the prosecution failed to make a prima facie case.

“The defendants are hereby discharged,” he said.

He held that the prosecution had failed to prove that the defendants converted the said interest generated to their personal use.

“I, therefore, uphold the no-case submission,” he said.

He further stated that the investigation officer did not discredit the claim of the defendants to prove that the money was not used for operational purposes.

The counsel to Ehindero, Kelvin Omoraw, and Samuel Odariko representing Obaniyi, had filed a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case on May 8, after calling four witnesses.

Newsmen report that the former police boss and the commissioner of police in charge of finance and budget at the Force headquarters, John Obaniyi, were arraigned on May 10, 2018 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

They were accused by the ICPC of misusing N557 million donated by the Bayelsa Government to the Nigerian Police Force to purchase of arms and ammunition, which they were alleged to have diverted into separate accounts belonging to them.

ICPC alleged that the defendants conspired and used their positions to place N500million being part of N557 million donated by the Bayelsa Government in two fixed deposit accounts.

The N500 million placed in fixed deposits, according to the anti-corruption commission, yielded N16.4 million interest, which they allegedly used for personal interests.