The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Kano zone has opted to appeal the acquittal of one Mansur Mahmood who was discharged and acquitted by a High Court sitting in Jigawa State.

A source in the EFCC disclosed the decision of the commission to newsmen.

The accused person was arraigned by the Commission on the 9th October 2019 on a one-count charge bordering on Cheating under the Penal Code Law.

Upon arraignment, the accused pleaded not guilty but to prove its case, the EFCC prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed called four witnesses and tendered seven exhibits.





At the close of the prosecution, the defendant opted for no-case submission. The case was further adjourned to the 23rd day of January 2020 for Ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Ado Yusuf discharged and acquitted the accused on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt describing the testimony of PW4 who is the investigation officer (IO) of the case as hearsay.

However, dissatisfied with the ruling, the prosecution has now applied for the record of court proceedings in order to appeal the ruling of the trial court.