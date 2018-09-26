An FCT High Court in Maitama on Wednesday fixed Nov. 8 for ruling on a motion filed against a police sergeant, Gabriel Achimi, charged with alleged murder.

Achimi , 37, of Mubushi, Abuja was arraigned on a one count charge of culpable homicide.

Justice Sunday Aladetonyibo adjourned the matter following a motion filed by Achimi’s counsel, Mr Akin Akintan, seeking the court to strike out the case and discharge the defendant.

The motion further prayed the court to alternatively grant bail to the defendant having been in detention since Feb. 27, 2018, when he was arraigned.

Akintan in the motion reminded the court that the prosecution had failed to appear in court since the arraignment of the accused.

“The defendant has been in detention for a long time now without trial and the prosecution does not care. There should be a limit to the lethargy of the prosecution ” he submitted.

The judge said the case against the defendant was a murder case which must be carefully followed.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Donatus Abah had alleged that on May 10, 2017 at about 8pm, Achimi shot one Ishaku Musa, a commercial motorcycle rider at Gishiri junction, Abuja.

He said that the act led to the death of the deceased.

He informed the court that the action contravened section 224 of the Penal Code.