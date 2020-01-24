<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Police Command said on Friday, that the two police escorts attached to a popular Yoruba herbal manufacturer, Alhaji Fatai Yusuff, killed by some unknown gunmen are being questioned at the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The Command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, also revealed that some staff of the deceased, apart from the 2-man armed escorts of Policemen, were being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department.

Yusuff, who is also known as Oko Oloyun, was shot while on his way from Abeokuta in Ogun state to Iseyin in Oyo state by unknown gunmen.

Fadeyi said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu “seizes the opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders.”

He maintained that the two escorts and the staff were being questioned to find and apprehend the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.

While giving more insights to the killing, Fadeyi said that a report was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Igbo-ora that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road, the 2-car convoy of the deceased was ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and search teams along the route.

He added that the 2-man armed escorts of Policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but that the assailants managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased who died later of his bullet injuries.

Fadeyi said, “The Commissioner of Police Oyo State Police Command, CP. Shina T. Olukolu wishes to put the record straight on the most unfortunate death of Alh. Fatai Yussuf a.k.a ‘Oko Oloyun’ on Thursday 23rd January, 2020.





“A report was received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Igbo-ora that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road, the 2-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and Search teams along the route by yet to be identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.

“The 2-man armed escorts of Policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but they managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased who died later of his bullet injuries.

“However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged book-keeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/book-keeping records.

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.

“Meanwhile, some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders, while at the same time, assuring members of the public that the Police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter.

“In addition, it is our resolve that no matter how long it takes, the Commissioner of Police promises to bring the culprits to justice within the shortest possible time”.