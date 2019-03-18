



A 48-year-old motorist, Sanni Bashorun, who allegedly doused a man with petrol inflicting injuries on him, on Monday, appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Bashorun is standing trial for assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4, about 10.40.a.m. at No. 7, Fatiregun St., Ebute Meta.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant doused the complainant, Olayinka Olugbesan, with fuel on his face before pushing him to the ground causing him injuries to his eyes.

He also said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by pouring engine oil in the complainant’s premises.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must have proof of evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until April 23.