



A motorist, John Nwakwo, has been arrested by the police for allegedly beating up a woman, Olufunmilayo Oyelade, to a pulp.

It was gathered that the duo had been involved in an accident which dented Nwakwo’s vehicle.

Nwakwo reportedly assaulted the victim and dragged her into a gutter until she became unconscious.

The 43-year-old Oyelade said she also lost other valuables during the assault.

She said, “On September 23, 2018, around 1pm on Akinsanya Street, Balogun bus stop, Iju Ishaga, Lagos, I was coming from a church in my Nissan Serena when I had a minor accident with Mr Nwakwo, which created a small scratch on his Lexus.

“When I got down from my vehicle to assess the damage, Nwakwo came to me, held my clothes, beat me up and pushed me inside a gutter and I became unconscious. I woke up at the hospital and I did not know how I got there. The items lost during the assault were my small purse, which contained N6,400, my iPhone 8 and my bangles worth N280,000.”

Nwakwo, however, said he was attacked by sympathisers, adding that the victim fell into the gutter when she tried to break from his grip.

He said, “After the accident, her people attacked me, broke my lenses and stole my money. In the course of these, she was asked to go, but I insisted that she should not leave. I held her by the hand and she tried to free herself from my grip when she fell into the gutter.

“I was forced to carry her to a hospital and she was admitted after which I went to a police station to report formally to avoid being attacked by her people in case they followed me to the hospital. During the violence, I never knew that what I did was an offence because people were beating me up.”

The 49-year-old was arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on one count of assault.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge read, “That you, John Nwakwo, on September 23, 2018, around 1pm on Akinbayo Street, off Balogun-Iju, in the Ikeja Magisterial District, did unlawfully assault one Mrs Olufunmilayo Oyelade, by beating her with fist blows and also pushed her into a gutter during which she sustained bodily injuries, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The magistrate, W.A. Salami, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must show evidence of tax payment to the state government and address must be verified by the prosecutor.

The magistrate adjourned the case till November 7, 2018.