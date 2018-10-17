



Motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders this morning reportedly disrupted peace at Omi-Ata and Ile-Iwe area of Abule-Egba, Lagos for reasons yet to be known.

The reported fracas has suspended normalcy in the area, as traders, pedestrians and many motorists fled for their dear lives.

Our source confirmed the fracas also halted economic activities in the area.

Members of the public were advised to suspend movement to the area until normalcy is restored.

The fight was “between Okada riders unions currently on rampage between Omi-Ata and Ile-Iwe through Ekoro junction en route Abule-Egba,” the source said.