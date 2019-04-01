<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a motorcyclist, Ibrahim Awwal, in prison for allegedly beating a man to death.

Chief Magistrate O.O Olatunji remanded Awwal, 20, in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Oladele Adebayo, told the court that Awwal committed the offences on March 12 at 8.30 p.m. at Tedi Village, Onireke in Ojo, near Lagos.

He alleged that Awwal murdered one Titus Anaeme, 33, by beating him severely during a fight.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 stipulates death sentence for offenders.

The case was adjourned until May 2.