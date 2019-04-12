<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a commercial motorcyclist, Umar Kareya, in prison for allegedly killing passenger over N200 transport fare.

The Magistrate, Mrs Jumoke Bello, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he be remanded in Oke-kura Prison yard, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case until April 17, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Roda Kayode, informed the court that the accused picked up his victim, a yet-to-be-identified man, on March 23, from Labe-Labe to Fumuni market via Bani in Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara.

Kayode said that on the way, a fight broke out over transport fare.

In the process, she said, the defendant attacked the man with a cutlass, causing him serious injuries, which led to his untimely death.

The defendant, she said, was apprehended at the scene of the crime following a tip-off.

She prayed the court to remand the defendant, pending the completion of investigation.