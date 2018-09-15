An Ijede Magistrate’s Court, Ikorodu, Lagos has sentenced a motorcyclist, popularly called ‘Okada’, Kehinde Awojirin 30, to two years imprisonment for robbing a female passenger, Toyin Oluwanishola, of her wallet containing N91,000.

The convict, a resident of Balogun Obasano Street, Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos was jailed by Magistrate R.O Davies after he found the convict guilty of the one count charge of robbing a passenger of her wallet preferred against him by the Police at Ijede Division during the trial spanning about three years.

Davies, however, directed that the sentence without an option of fine would run concurrently.

Police Counsel, Inspector Aminu Isaac had informed the court that the journey to jail started for the convict on 20 October, 2015 at about 12.midnight at Fijabi Street, Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos when the complainant reported to the at the station that the convict picked her with his bike on her way home from work and that on the way, the convict stopped his bike at a lonely street and robbed her of her wallet containing N91,000 and abandoned her and escaped.

Isaac told the court that following the report, detectives swung into action and arrested the convict at his residence through intelligence gathering.

He said the offence the convict committed was punishable under section 278 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2011.

The convict pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.

Magistrate Davies, during the trial, however, found the convict guilty as charged and subsequently sentenced him to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.