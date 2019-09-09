<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 27-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Hasky Ibrahim, was on Monday brought before an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly assaulting a businessman who turned in his motorcycle to the police as a stolen one.

Ibrahim, who resides in Adamawa village, in the Festac area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of assault occasioning harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. M.O. Anim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 27, at Adamawa village, Festac Town, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant had taken a motorcycle to the complainant, Mr Ezra Ishaku, who is a spare parts dealer, to issue a receipt of ownership for the motorcycle in his name.

He said that the defendant told the complainant that he had gotten the motorcycle on hire purchase and had settled all the payments to the third party.

Anim alleged that Ishaku was not comfortable with the defendant and asked him to bring the person from whom he had bought the motorcycle before he could issue him a receipt.

He alleged that when the defendant left and did not return after a few days, Ishaku went to the police station with the motorcycle and reported it as stolen.

“After a few more days, the defendant went to the complainant’s shop, requesting for his motorcycle.

“When he was told that it was in police custody, he beat up the complainant.

“He also used a knife to stab him on his head and his left hand, causing him serious injuries that needed stitches,” Amin said.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence of assault occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.O. Alaka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Alaka said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, and have his address verified by the court.

She also ordered that the surety should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 3, for hearing.