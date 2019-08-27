<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old motorcyclist, Israel Obisesan, who allegedly assaulted an estate security guard because of N100 entry fee, on Tuesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The police arraigned Obisesan on a two-count charge of breach of the peace and assault, but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, the commercial motorcyclist assaulted Mr Lucky Akpa on Aug. 9, at 11:30a.m. on CommonWealth Estate, off Badore Road, Ajah, Lagos.

Agboko told the court that the defendant beat Akpa up because the guard requested for N100 entry fee from him.

He submitted that the guard was performing his lawful duty when he was assaulted, noting that the N100 was a standard entry fee for motorcyclists into the estate.

“Obisesan started fighting the estate guard when he was told to pay N100 before his motorcycle can enter the estate.

“The defendant beat up Akpa and injured him,” he said.

Newsmen report that the alleged offences contravene Sections 56 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 56 provides for one year imprisonment for breach of the peace while section 172 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for assault.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the defendant N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be the parent of the defendant and the other, a civil servant.

Substantive hearing in the case has been fixed for Sept. 27.