



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a motorcycle passenger in an accident involving a motorcycle and Toyota vehicle at Ebenesi in Nnobi area of Anambra on Sunday night.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka on Monday.

Kumapayi said that the accident was due to poor visibility as it was raining at the time of the crash.

The FRSC sector commander said that two male adults were involved in the accident, while one of them died in the crash.

“An unidentified hit-and-run driver of a Toyota vehicle knocked down a CG125 motorcycle rider and his passenger.

“The rider of the motorcycle who sustained some degree of injuries, was taken to St Paul’s hospital, Nnobi, by a sympathiser, while the passenger was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the same hospital.

“His body has been deposited at Fatima Morgue, Awka-Etiti, by FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Command, “he said.

In another accident on Sunday night, a yet to be identified speeding driver of a Toyota Camry car with registration number KJA-172CE knocked down a male child crossing the road.





Kumapayi said that the accident happened opposite Oyi Divisional Police Headquarters in Nteje area of the state.

He said that a total of six persons – one male adult, one female adult, two male children and two female children, were involved in the accident.

“One male child crossing the road was knocked down by the speeding driver, and was rushed to Chira hospital, Awkuzu by FRSC rescue team from Nteje.

“The child was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. His body has been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary, Nteje,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, the sector commander, urged motorists to always exercise patience and avoid unnecessary speeding on the road.

“I’m appealing to motorists to avoid driving when there is poor visibility especially when it is raining. If they cannot see properly, they can park off the road to avoid unnecessary crash.

“Motorcycle riders and their passengers should always wear crash helmets and put on reflective clothes while riding at night so they can be seen by motorists.

“And to pedestrians, they should always use pedestrian bridges provided and avoid any form of distraction while crossing the road,” he said.