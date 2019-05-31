<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old motor boy, Sulaimon Muhammed, on Friday, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for stealing a truck battery valued N200,000.

Muhammed, who resides in Jigawa, is facing a charge of stealing before Magistrate A.K Dosunmu.

The prosecutor, Insp Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April at Oba-Akran Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ikhayere said that the defendant stole the battery from a Dangote Sino truck.

“The defendant at night sneaked to where the new truck was parked and removed the battery.

“He was caught by a security guard, who handed him over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence violates Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the section stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

When the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Dosunmu admitted him to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 11 for mention.