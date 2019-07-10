<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons who appeared to be commercial motorcycle riders have been involved in a ghastly accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The two riders were flung by the railing on the expressway, with severe injuries to their heads.

The accident, which happened on Wednesday morning, didn’t appear to have involved any motorist, as the two riders’ motorcycles were parked by their motionless bodies, with no vehicle nearby.

They both lay motionless on the expressway, with sympathisers comprising persons who appeared to be their fellow bike riders and others watching helplessly.

Other motorcycles were also parked near the motionless bodies.

As of the time of filing this report, newsmen reported that there was no emergency rescue team attending to them, nor was there any FRSC official in sight.

The incident happened immediately after road users drove past people working to fix damaged portions of the expressway.