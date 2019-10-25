<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 32-year-old motorcylist, Aremu Oriyomi, has been remanded in the Federal Correctional Centre, Ilorin for allegedly having carnal knowledge of one Tawakalitu in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Oriyomi was arraigned before the Kwara State family court presided over by Magistrate Shade Lawal.

He stood trial on two counts of criminal assault and rape, contrary to sections 266 and 282 of the Penal Code.

The FIR stated that Tawakalitu asked the defendant to take her home, but took her to a hotel with the pretext that he wanted to collect something there.

The First Information Report revealed that Oriyomi, in a bid to perpetrate his nefarious act, wasted the victim’s time by taking her to a filling station to buy fuel and later to an uncompleted building in the bush.

While riding towards the uncompleted facility, the police report disclosed that Tawakalitu tried to escape by jumping out of the motorcycle, which made her to sustain injuries on her left hand.

The defendant was said to have come down from the motorcycle, threatened Tawakalitu with a knife and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her in the bush.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ogunleye Olasupo, prayed the court to order the remand of the defendant in prison.

The prosecutor said the offence of the accused was not bailable and that police investigation was still ongoing.

The magistrate, who acceded to the submission of the prosecutor, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison.

In another development, the Kwara State family court on Thursday granted bail to an 18-year-old man, Michael Clement, who was accused of raping a minor (name withheld), in Owu-Isin, Isin Local Government Area of the state.

Clement was dragged before Magistrate Shade Lawal for the offence of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child contrary to Section 31 of the Kwara State Child Right Law.

The FIR stated that the defendant with his friend, Pius Peter of Oke Imole compound, accosted the victim while she was selling soya bean cake.

The police added that the duo asked the victim to follow them to their house on the pretext that they would buy her goods.

Peter reportedly asked the victim to help them prepare yam flour with the promise that they would buy the soya bean cake after she had made the meal.

After she had finished cooking, the police report stated that she took it to the room where, to her dismay, she met only Clement.

The defendant allegedly grabbed the victim and pushed her on the bed where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor, Adisa, said the landlord, one Mr Bakare, rescued the victim.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison, adding that granting him bail might not be healthy for the society as he might commit a similar offence.

Magistrate Lawal, in his ruling, granted the defendant bail while the matter was adjourned till November 13, 2019 for hearing.