A 33-year-old housewife, Rukayat AbdulRaheem, was on Friday, arraigned before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for throwing her son into a well.

Rukayat, it was learnt, threw her three-year-old son, AbdulGaniyu, into a well, which caused his death.

According to the details of the one count of murder preferred against her, Rukayat had on November 17, 2019, around 5.30am on Tokotaya Street, Kola Balogun area of Osogbo, threw her son into a well.

The offence was said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol. 2, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Due to the nature of the case, the plea of the accused was not taken.

The counsel for the accused, Muideen Adeoye, objected to the reading of the charge and pleaded that the court should return Rukayat to police custody for further investigation on the matter.

The police prosecutor, Temitope Fatoba, opposed the application.

He explained that the charge sheet used to arraign the accused was prepared by a legal practitioner.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara ordered that the accused be remanded in the Ilesha Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the matter till December 4, 2019, for ruling.