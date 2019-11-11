<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two women, Mrs Onyinyechi Ofoke and Mrs Onyinyechi Nworie, are currently in the custody of the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, for alleged child trafficking.

It was gathered that the suspects, both of who are tenants at No. 35 Ekulumini Street, Abakaliki, conspired to sell Ofoke’s 18-month-old son, Olisah, to a yet-to-be identified buyer.

They were arrested on October 31, 2019, when another neighbour in the compound, having not seen the child for some time, alerted the police.

It was learnt that the police swung into action and arrested the two women.

A source in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that both women connived to sell the little boy, describing the suspects as desperate persons.

“They are both known in the area for being desperate individuals. The child, they could have sold to raise quick cash. But, the mother of the little child is a fool. Even though there is hunger in the land, how could she be so stupid as to have sold her child?” the source queried.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Odah, who said the police got to know about the matter through a tip-off by a good Samaritan, added that the two women had been arrested.

She stated, “The police are aware that on October 31, 2019, a good Samaritan came to the police station and reported a case of child trafficking, where a mother sold her own son, Olisah, who is one and half years’ old, in connivance with her co-tenant, to a yet-to-be identified person.

“The information showed that the mother, one Onyinyechi Ofoke, and her accomplice (a co-tenant), Onyinyechi Nworie, have sold the child. The report says they have been arrested and currently in police custody.”

According to her, efforts are on to arrest the buyer and rescue the boy.