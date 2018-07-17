A mother and her son, who allegedly used knife to inflict injures on co-tenant during a fight, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Ekaete John, 55, a trader and Isaac Godwin, 20, a company worker, residing at No 27, Segun Adetiba St., Alakuko, Lagos, are standing trial on a two-count of conspiracy and unlawful assault.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Victor Eruada, told the court that the accused committed the offences with others at large on July 15, at their residence.

The prosecutor said that a fight broke out between the duo and the complainant, Mr Fabian Owotikwu, as a result of an argument which ensued between them.

“In the process, John and her son brought out a knife which they used to cut Owotikwu’s private part and inflict injuries on him,’’ Eruada said .

Eruada said that Owotikwu suffered various injuries following the attack.

The offences contravened Section 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the sureties must provide evidence of two years’ tax clearance as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 20 for further hearing.