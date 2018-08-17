The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Kelvin Michael, over the death of a married woman and mother of five, Monsurat Idowu, who slumped and died after a sex romp.

The 40-year-old married woman was said to have collapsed and later confirmed dead after a sex romp with her unmarried lover, who is said to be 28 years old.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, the case was reported by Benjamin Okereke of the Ogun State Specialist Hospital in Ota.

Okereke was said to have reported to the police that the suspect brought Idowu to the hospital dead and could not explain the circumstance surrounding her death.

Oyeyemi that when the case was reported, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Onipanu Division, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, led his men to the hospital, where the man was promptly arrested.

He said in the statement: “On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have met the deceased in July in a bus at Ketu, Lagos State, and that they exchanged phone numbers.

“He stated further that he invited her to the house of his friend in Ota, where the deceased suddenly slumped and died shortly after they finished having sexual intercourse.”

The husband of the deceased, who is a commercial bus driver, Lamidi Idowu, told the police that he left his wife in the house hale and hearty when he left for work that morning, wondering what might have led to her untimely death.

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department at Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.