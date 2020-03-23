<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A divorce-seeking engineer on Monday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve his three-year-old marriage.

Ibrahim Kareem, an Ibadan-based engineer claimed that his mother-in-law once led officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to beat him.

He also said that his wife and mother-in-law nursed plans to harm him, hence his reason for filing for divorce.

“I made the mistake of not properly studying my wife and her mother very well before marrying from the family. As soon as I got married to Tolulope, I realised that she was still hanging around different men. When I called her mother’s attention to it, she kept defending her.

“I also discovered that Tolulope left my house, with her mother’s help. Her mother also led officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to harass me. Tolulope’s mother is a bad influence on her,” Ibrahim added.





Kareem’s wife Tolulope in her response urged the court to grant her husband’s request but award her the custody of their only child.

Tolulope, a school teacher said; ”My husband usually brings his mistresses to our matrimonial home. When I caught him with one of the mistresses, he beat me up,” she said.

However, Tolulope’s mother, Mrs. Esther Olabode, denied ever threatening her son-in-law.

She informed the court that she has related to Ibrahim like her younger brother and would not have done anything to harm him.

In his ruling, President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that it was needless allowing Kareem and Tolulope to continue to live together.

Consequently, he dissolved the union and awarded custody of the only child to Tolulope.

He ordered Kareem to pay N5,000 monthly as feeding allowance for the baby.