<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Imo State Police command have arrested a house wive, Mrs. Ukamaka Ezike, for allegedly hacking two of her three little children to death in Awo Idemili community in Orsu council area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement in Owerri, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said the suspect’s husband, Christian Ezike, had reported to the command at the weekend that while he was away, his wife on November 15, allegedly beat their biological children, including a two- month old baby to a critical condition.

The police said that injuries the children received from the beating led to them being hospitalized, disclosing that the two -month old and the two- year old died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The suspect, the statement said, was later arrested, while investigation is on going.

The statement said: “On the 16/11/19,at about 9am, one Christian Ezike of Awo Idemili, in Orsu LGA, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Orsu, that on the 15/11/19,while he was away his wife, Ukamaka Ezike, beat up this three children, Kosarachukwu Ezike four years -old, Chinwendu Ezike, two years-old, Chinecherem Ezike two-months old, they were rushed to the hospital, and Chinecherem and Chinwendu died while receiving treatment, suspect has been arrested and investigation has commenced accordingly.”