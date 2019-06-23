<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A woman simply identified as Carol and her daughter, Favour, have been reported dead with three others seriously injured as fire on Saturday razed down building in Eku Community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Property including a commercial shop in the building and a caravan within the area were also engulfed by the inferno.

Details as to the cause of to fire are still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said the fire started when Carol, a kerosene dealer was selling the product to a customer when suddenly a gallon went aflame and spread to other gallons of kerosene in the shop.

The eyewitness said the fire enveloped Carol who was with her daughter, Favour at the time and burnt her to death instantly.

The eyewitness added that Favour died on her as she was being rushed to the hospital for medical treatments.

The eyewitness said the fire may have resulted from adulterated kerosene.

The incident has thrown residents of the area in shock as sympathizers were seen searching for other occupants of the building who may have been trapped under the wreckages.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report, noting that, “Only one person died.”

CP Adeleke said, “the fire started as a result of a woman selling adulterated kerosene and fuel in the house.”