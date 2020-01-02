<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A woman and her daughter whose names could not be immediately ascertained were yesterday kidnapped in Aba, Abia State by gunmen.

The incident was said to have occurred along Umuocham road, Abayi, one of the suburbs of the commercial city.

Sources in the area disclosed that the four gunmen operated in a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), while the woman was said to be driving a Honda CRV, carrying her daughter.

According to sources, the gunmen, who were seen welding their pump action guns, overtook and forced their victims into their SUV and drove off.

It was gathered that the woman and her daughter were traced from the city centre by the hoodlums without them knowing.

Although state command’s PPRO could not be reached for comments, but a senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said efforts were on top gear to apprehend the hoodlums and rescue their victims.