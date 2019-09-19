<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Odo Ayedun, a serene and agrarian community in Ikole Local Government Area was thrown into mourning on Thursday, as 45-year old mother and her two children reportedly died after eating a meal of yam flour.

The head of the family, who is in his 50’s, is also lying critical at the intensive care unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti. Doctors are still battling to save his life as a result of suspected food poisoning.

It was gathered that two dogs which were also served the crumbs of the meal were said to have died.

The eldest of the children was 14 while the younger one was 12.

The lawmaker representing Ikole constituency II at the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen on Thursday morning.

Earlier, Aribasoye had raised the issue at the plenary of the House where he called for sympathy and investigation into the matter.

Recounting the sordid scenario to newsmen, Aribasoye said the flour was made by the mother, which was served to all the family members as dinner.

“After they ate the flour on Saturday, the mother and the two children complained of stomach ache overnight and they resulted to self medication which led to the death of the mother on Monday and the two children in quick succession between that Monday and Tuesday.

“Before the deaths were broken to the father, he was already down and the father was rushed to FETHI, who is currently battling with his life”.

According to Aribasoye, the remote cause of the incident is still unknown, but insisted that the larger percentage of the people suspected food poisoning.

However, Aribasoye lamented the poor health facilities at the health centre in Odo Ayedun community, which could have been veritable avenue for them to receive first aid.

In his response, the speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, sympathized with the deceased’s’ family and the entire people of the constituency over the tragic incident.

He directed the House committee on health to commence investigation into the matter.

When contacted, the police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident.

He said the police will join hands with other institutions to investigate the cause of the deaths.