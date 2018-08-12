A six-month-old baby was on Saturday rescued from Idemili forest in the Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The baby, abandoned in the forest, was picked at about 6am by one Duff Ibanga of Umuota village in the community.

The rescuer said the baby’s cries drew his attention while passing through the area, adding that after picking the baby, he quickly reported the matter to the police.

“The baby is now with the police; I wanted to take him to a church but I later changed my mind to avoid problems”, he said.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the baby had been handed over to a motherless babies home for safe keeping.

Mohammed added, “At about 0600hrs, one Duff Ibanga male of Umuota Village Obosi brought to Obosi Division a six-month-old baby alleged to have been abandoned in a bush along Idemili Junction road Obosi.

“The scene was visited by police detectives attached to juvenile and welfare unit of the division. The case is under investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and effort is ongoing to trace the biological mother of the baby.”

Mohammed urged members of the public with useful information that could assist in tracing the parents of the child to report at Obosi Police Division.