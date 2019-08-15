<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He admitted him to bail for N20million with one surety in like sum.

The surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit, the judge ruled.

Babalele was directed to deposit his passport, which has been with the prosecution, with the court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him on Wednesday for allegedly laundering $140,000 during the general elections.

He pleaded not guilty.

The commission also arraigned Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and his brother Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, on a separate charge of laundering $2million.

They were also remanded pending bail.

Hearing in the Giwa-Osagies’ bail applications is ongoing.