<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A traditional ruler, the Iresi of Osi in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, David Olajide, on Tuesday narrowly avoided being kidnapped.

The police later arrested one of the suspects.

The monarch was the one who raised the alarm over the kidnapping of a woman and her step-son in his community on Sunday.

The woman and her son were reportedly freed by the suspected herders on Tuesday morning after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom.

Oba Olajide was said to have taken the kidnap victims to the police headquarters after their release, but was nearly abducted himself.

The suspected herdsmen were said to have deployed the same tactics they used in Sunday by driving their cattle into the road, blocking the vehicle the monarch was riding in.

He, however, managed to escape with his vehicle badly damaged.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed that it had arrested a herder, allegedly among the kidnappers who attempted to abduct the traditional ruler.

Mr Olajide later narrated his ordeal to journalists.

He said he was on his way back from the police headquarters where he had gone to present the released victims when he was attacked by the hoodlums.

“After the release of the woman, I took her and her son to the police headquarters to hand them over to the police, so on my way coming back home, the herdsmen blocked the road with their cows, the same way they kidnapped the woman and her son on Sunday when they were returning from church,” the traditional ruler explained.

“As I got to the place, I slowed down my car, and I saw them coming to attack me, but I managed to escape. They hit and damaged my car, but through the grace of God, I escaped.”

He added that one of the suspected herders was later arrested and handed over to the police.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the suspect was in the police custody.

“We have the suspect with us, we are already making efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and investigation has also commenced,” Mr Joseph said.