



A suspected member of a criminal gang known as ‘Shila Boys’ in Jimeta, was burnt to death by angry mobs for allegedly robbing and stabbing a lady, in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Confirming the death of the suspect, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 7.00 p.m.

He said the corpse of the suspect was evacuated by Jimeta Police division, adding that three members of the gang were on a tricycle when they allegedly robbed the lady at Mubi roundabout in Jimeta.





“The lady (name withheld) shouted for help and immediately, the mob chased the suspects, caught one of them and set fire on him. The other two gang members, however, escaped,” Nguroje said.

He also said from January 1 to date, the state command had recorded three jungle justices against ‘Shila boys’ gang through mob attacks.

He said the state command had swung into action to trace the two suspected criminals and the mob. He warned the general public to desist from taking law into their hands.

He said the command was not happy about the shameless attitude of some parents, who were supporting their children found to be involved in criminal activities.