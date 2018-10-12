



A mobile court conducted by the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Friday convicted 37 motorists for various traffic offences in Jos.

Mr Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the command told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise was held at the British-American junction.

According to Bala, the motorists were convicted over offences such as seat belt violation, lack of vehicle particulars and speed limit device, as well as use of cell phone while driving.

Others according to him include underage driving, use of expired tyres, and drivers’ license violation, among others.

The official explained that the court allotted fines to the sanctioned motorists and had their vehicles impounded until the fines were paid.

Bala called on motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations, and ensure their vehicles were in good condition to avoid being embarrassed by officers of the corps on highways.