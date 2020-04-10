<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Mobile Court in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau on Friday convicted 12 defaulters of the State’s COVID-19 lockdown order.

Gov. Simon Lalong had declared a seven-day lockdown in the entire state beginning from Thursday, April 9, to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Magistrate K.K. Wang convicted and fined four persons, who were in a Mark Truck carrying empty crates of beer from Langtang North Local Government to Kaduna State.

The magistrate convicted them for contravening section 114 of Plateau State Penal Code Law 2017. He also ordered them to pay a fine of N10,000 each for violating the lockdown.

The magistrate also ordered two other defaulters, who were arrested on their way to Bauchi State from Masaka, to pay a fine of N10,000 each in accordance with section 114 of Plateau State penal Code Law 2017.





Wang also ordered six other persons to clear drainage systems within Barkin-Ladi town for two days, or pay a fine of N10,000 each.

Magistrate Wang admonished the defaulters to always be law abiding.

“Your trial and sentencing today (Friday), will serve as a deterrent to others, who might want to disobey the laws of the land.

“I hope you have learnt a lesson from today’s trial and will not repeat this next time,” Wang stated. The defaulters were arrested by security operatives.

Speaking after the convictions, Chairman of the local government, Mr Ezekiel Mandyau, described the lockdown in Bakin-Ladi as “very successful and encouraging”.

Mandyau commended the citizens of the area for complying with the lockdown order.

“I am optimistic that if we continue this way, COVID-19 will be kept at bay from the council and the entire state,” the local government boss said.