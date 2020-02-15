<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two trucks loaded with bags of cement involved in multiple accidents have crushed six persons to death in Ogun State.

The accidents occurred around 12:20 pm on Saturday at the old tollgate Ota, along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

A mob reportedly mobilised and set the two trucks ablaze after it was learnt that they caused the fatal crashes.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele confirmed the incident.

Oladele explained that the multiple fatal crashes had led to the death of six persons, adding that rescue operation was still ongoing.

He said the crash involved two trucks conveying bags of cement; a space wagon and a Volkswagen passenger bus.

According to him, the mob protesting the incident had set ablaze the two trucks suspected to have caused the fatal crash.





He said, “The FRSC is still at the scene managing the incident and has contacted the Fire Service to extinguish the inferno to make rescue operations faster.

“Also sister security and emergency agencies have been informed to assist in curtailing the situation.”

Oladele, however, warned that the area the crash occurred is a black spot notorious for frequent crashes.

The FRSC boss who said the area had claimed over 40 lives in the last five years, called on motorists especially articulated vehicles to drive cautiously whenever they were using that section of the corridor.

He advised passers-by to desist from resorting to self-help by wilfully destroying public properties or accident vehicles, irrespective of the level of provocations.

”There are standard ways of reporting and handling grievances to appropriate law enforcement agencies,” he said