A mob has reportedly set ablaze two suspected armed robbers at Ovwian after express junction before Ovwian Secondary School in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday.

The suspects had allegedly robbed a woman of her mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money around 1pm along the Ovwian road before Ovwian Secondary School.

It was gathered that the scream of the woman attracted members of the community, who promptly laid an ambush for the robbers. In the process, the suspects were apprehended by the mob, who lynched and set them ablaze.

A source, simply identified as Adiza Jacob said, “The two young men attacked a woman of her Phone and money around 1pm on Sunday, in the process the woman screamed and attracted mob in the area.

”The thieves then fled. Road users and motorcyclists all who came around then joined the angry mob to run after the thieves until they caught them, over-powered them, beat them seriously then set the two men ablaze.”

Another resident, who preferred not to be mentioned said, ”Though it is sad the way they killed the thieves but let it serve as a lesson to others who have the mind of stealing, robbing, taking of people’s phones and other criminal related activities.”

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Command confirmed the report.

The Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka, said, ”it is true’, it has been confirmed. Two persons were burnt to death yesterday.”