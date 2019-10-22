<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely three weeks after a mob lynched three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers at Dutsen Alhaji, in Kubwa, Abuja, another suspected robber was killed this morning beside the former Daughter of Charity hospital, A few metres from the Kubwa train station.

It was gathered that the suspect alongside his accomplice attempted to snatch a motorcycle from a commercial motorcycle rider but their plot was foiled when their victim raised the alarm which attracted passers-by.

One of the suspected robbers was killed and his body set ablaze on the rail track, while his comrade in crime was rescued by the police.

Our correspondent who visited the scene observed the bloodstains on the rail track close to the spot where the deceased was burnt.

The incident attracted scores of commercial motorcyclists who converged on the bridge near the scene to catch a glimpse of the suspect’s remains which were evacuated by the police.

The deputy spokesman, Federal Capital Territory police command, ASP Miriam Yusuf, said she had yet to get the details of the incident.