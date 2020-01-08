<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A mob has set ablaze a suspected robber at Kornya town in Benue State.

A youth activist, Jiji Jack, who spoke to newsmen, said the police arrested the suspect, who had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of Kornya town because of his criminal activities and detained him in a cell.

He said when youths became aware of his detention, they mobilised, stormed the police station, forcefully took him away and set him ablaze, using petrol and tyres.

Those who spoke to newsmen over the incident said the victim was a notorious criminal “and the only way to end his reign of terror was to give him jungle justice.”

Police spokesperson Kate Sewuese Anene told our reporter that she was yet to get a report of the incident.