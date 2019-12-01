<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two suspected armed robbers were lynched by residents of Yenizue-Gene in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Sunday.

According to a witness account, the robbers, using a transport rickshaw (locally called ‘Keke NAPEP’), had attacked a set of passengers in another Keke at Erepa junction, with the victims loudly raising alarm that they were being robbed.

The alarm attracted Northerners preparing their daily sale of sugarcane and other residents of the area as they swooped on the suspected armed robbers. While two managed to escape, the other two weren’t so lucky, as they were quickly lynched by the angry mob.

“The Keke was heading for Erepa junction from Otiotio junction when it came under attack by the robbers. The occupants of the Keke raised the alarm which attracted residents of the area, especially the Northerners selling sugar cane. Two of the suspected robbers escaped, while two were killed.”

Police Public Relations Officer Mr Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the incident, said the police were investigating the incident. According to him, a patrol van had been deployed to the area.