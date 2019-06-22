<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two suspected armed robbers were on Saturday beaten to death by an angry mob in Abraka community, Ethiope East council area of Delta State.

The suspects; Uchenna Ezekonyi, 27 years, and Mbachu Sunday, 30 years, were reportedly beaten to death after a failed robbery attack one Moses Emoghene.

The deceased suspects, who are from from Oguta in Imo State, had snatched a polythene bag containing the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250, 000) from Emoghene, who had withdrawn the cash from the Zenith Bank branch in Abraka.

Events went wrong for the suspects when Emoghene, who had drawn the cash on behalf of the parish priest of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, raised the alarm as he was being attacked by the duo.

The mob that responded to the distress call made by the victim descended heavily on the suspects, beating them so badly that the two of them died before the rescuing policemen could get them to the hospital.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the report, saying, “Yes, it happened”.