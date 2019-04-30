<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A mob on Tuesday attacked suspected kidnappers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, killing one and inflicting serious injuries on two others.

It was, however, gathered that the injured suspects, who were rescued by the police, later died on their way to an undisclosed hospital.

One of them was said to have confessed that a politician sent them to steal a nine-month old baby from a crèche.

It was gathered that nemesis caught up with the suspects at about 10am when they were taking away the child.

An eyewitness said: “Three alleged child thieves were caught at Edepie at about 10.00 am.

“While one was not lucky and got killed by an irate mob, the other two were thoroughly beaten and was barely rescued by the police.

“One of them allegedly confessed that they were sent by a politician and that confession further infuriated the mob.

“The child was being taken away from his school before nemesis caught up with them at the junction.

“As at when I left the scene tires have been gathered round the thief”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat, could not be reached for his comments.