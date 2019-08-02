<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A mob has killed two suspected armed robbers said to specialize in using tricycle, popularly called ‘Keke Napep’, to rob unsuspecting passengers, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

One other suspect was left severely injured after the three of them were beaten by the mob following a failed robbery attempt at Biogbolo axis of the state capital.

The suspected criminals, Nsikan Phillip, 23, and Lucky Iniokpo, 21 were killed instantly by the mob on Wednesday night, while the third, identified only as Perekebina, from Toru-Ebeni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state sustained injury from severe beating.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred at Dimrose street, in Biogbolo community of Yenagoa local government, at about 11pm on the fateful day, threw the entire street into jubilation as the suspected criminals had been operating in the area for some times.

A witness, who declined to be named, said the hoodlums were caught by local vigilante groups, who voluntarily kept watch on the streets due to the incessant rate of robbery attacks in the state.

He said: “We had earlier seen the tricycle parading the area when I went to Dimrose junction to make a purchase at the store. Though I didn’t suspect them but because of the way Bayelsa is we are always on red alert.

“I think the vigilante group were alerted and despite their guns and other weapons they were able to grab the criminals, and everyone came out to mob them. I believe two died instantly from the beating by angry residents. Even the one that appeared alive may not survive.

“The security situation in the state is so alarming. That is why people of the state now resort to jungle justice, and we’ve recorded great result because there was a wave in crime rate but for some time, it has reduced. We don’t sleep with our eyes closed, there’s hardly a day that you don’t hear of robbery incident.”

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asimin Butswat, when contacted, promised to reach the police authority in the command and get back for confirmation. However, as at press time, he had not.