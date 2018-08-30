A police sergeant, Collins Esiabor, was killed by an angry mob on Wednesday at the Ogba area of Lagos.

A statement by the police said the officer, with service number 260326, was performing his duty when he was lynched by the mob who vandalised their patrol vehicle stationed at College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos.

“Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the mob, mainly youths had earlier that morning gone to Area ‘G’ Command, Ogba with the intention to overrun the police formation and commit arson but found it impregnable,” Chike Oti, the police spokesperson, said in the statement.

“However, the Area Commander in-charge, spoke to them, promising to cause an investigation into their grievances as touching the death of a youth.”

The statement said the police authorities in the state are unaware of any encounter with the deceased as no formal complaint was received to that effect.

“The police were able to arrest five people in connection with this incident and they have been transferred to the Homicide section at the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID) and would be thereafter charged for murder at the conclusion of investigation,” Mr Oti continued.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, notes that policemen in the state had on several occasions shown restraints in the face of provocative actions.

“The deceased officer and indeed the entire patrol team had the option of defending themselves with their firearms against the mob but chose to show restraint in face of provocation but unfortunately the rampaging mob never allowed them that option hence Sgt. Collins paid the supreme price.”

“He therefore warns that policemen may be forced to use their firearms to defend themselves and other people from being killed by a mob and in the protection of government assets.”