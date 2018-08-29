A final year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Fisayo Olorunfemi, has been killed by a mob at Oloki junction in Ede.

Olorunfemi was killed after he reportedly hit a motorcycle with his Toyota Camry car with registration number AAA 463 DV on Monday. The passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Islamat Bello, 18, died immediately after the accident.

It was gathered that residents of the community who were angered by the death of Ms. Bello mobbed Mr. Olorunfemi to death.

An eyewitness, Kazeem Olusegun, said that Olorunfemi “drove recklessly without considering the speed limit of the community.

“Residents got annoyed and mobbed him to death.”

Confirming the incident, Osun State police pokesperson, Folashade Odoro, said “the corpses of the student and the motorcycle passenger have been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital Ede. The motorcycle has also been taken to the police station.”

She also said law and order had been restored in the area.