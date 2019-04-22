<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two armed robbery suspects were on Monday killed by angry residents of Biogbolo community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Two other suspects were said to have escaped from the mob while one of them was severely injured in the area.

The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic along the popular Mbiama Yenagoa road until policemen stormed the scene to stop the action.

The five-man gang was said to be notorious armed robbers in the habit of terrorising the area and robbing unsuspecting business people around the Otiotio/Erepa district, majorly populated by Hausa traders.

It was gathered that luck ran out of the gang when they tried to rob a passerby who had only N1000 naira in his pocket.

The victim reportedly raised the alarm to alert traders and residents, who immediately identified the suspects.

An eyewitness, who spoke in confidence, said the suspects were known to be tormenting people the area.

He said: “We suffer a lot from them on daily basic. They rob us and go free. The police are not doing anything about it.

‘’They move freely with firearms in the state and nobody catches them. Even if they are caught they’ll be release in no time”.

He added: “At least we will be free for sometimes. This is the first and we will continue.

‘’Jungle justice will persist so that they will reduce this every day crime. They rob people and cross to the other side of the community every day. We are on red alert now”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Asimin Butswat, confirmed the incident and said locally made pistols were also recovered from the suspects.