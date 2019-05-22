<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A missing 12-year old boy, Joseph Victor, has been found in Awka, Anambra State.

The state Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement in Awka, said the victim, from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, was found by a good Samaritan.

He said the boy was found roaming around under Kwata flyover along Enugu Onitsha expressway, but could not locate his guardian’s house.

He said, “On the 21/5/2019 at about 6: pm, a good Samaritan brought to ‘B’ Division Awka one Joseph Victor male aged 12 years from Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

“Preliminary inquiry from the boy revealed that his father is one Malachi Obidi and mother name is Mercy Victor Obidi.

“He is dark in complexion, speaks Igbo fluently and also a pupil at Favor Primary School Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.”

Mohammed assured that efforts were ongoing to trace his biological parents in order to reunite them with the family.

“The Command enjoins members of the public with useful information that could help trace the parent of the children to report at B’ division Awka or call this number 07039194332,” he added.