The High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Thursday, ordered the continued remand of the founder of Sotitobire Miracle Church, Babatunde Alfa, at the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

Alfa and six others were to remain in the prison till March 16 when the suit will be coming up at the State High Court in Akure.

The trial judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola who gave the order at the first appearance and arraignment of Alfa and six other members of the church dragged to court over the disappearance of a one year toddler in the church during service.

The suit which was transferred to the High Court from the Magistrate Court was mentioned on Thursday, with the accused pleaded not guilty, while the presiding Judge, Justice Olusegun Odesola ordered the continued remand of the accused till March.

Other defendants include Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, and Esther Kayode.

The defendants were all present in court including one Peter Anjorin who was at large when the case was first brought before the Magistrate Court.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Olusola Oke, prayed the court to grant the accused person bail based on the applications earlier filed by him.





However, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs. Grace Olowoporoku kicked against the bail application and the Court told that the defendant’s counsel filed multiple bail applications that were difficult to reply.

Justice Odusola, however, asked Mr. Oke to fine-tune his bail applications pending the next hearing in order to commence hearing of the bail applications and adjourned the case till March 16, 17 and 19, 2020 for next hearing.

Many supporters of the founder of the Sotitobire at the court premises were disappointed with the decision of the court to continue keeping the defendants in the prison custody for another 40 days.

Meanwhile, the road linking the court as well as the court premises were filled up with residents who came to see the outcome of today’s hearing while security operatives manned the courtroom where the case was being heard.

It would be recalled that Prophet Alfa is currently standing trial for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church on November 10, 2019, which led to his remand on December 23, 2019, at the Correctional facility.