



Gunmen have kidnapped a niece to the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Talen, at Rantiya Locost, Dapit Karen, in Jos South Local Government Area of the Plateau State.

A relative to the victim, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the gunmen came around 5am when residents were still sleeping.





He saidthe kidnappers didn’t go with the victim’s mother who was staying with her.

The family member further disclosed that the kidnappers had called the family and demanded N5m naira ransom.

Contacted, spokesman of the state Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, said the police are not aware of the incident but would find out and get back to newsmen.