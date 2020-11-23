Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped the brother of the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

Though details of the attack were still sketchy, newsmen learnt that the gunmen whose number could not be ascertained stormed the family house of the minister and abducted his blood brother, Babawuro Tofai.

The Personal Assistant to the Minister, Umar Wali, who confirmed the abduction to Solacebase, a Kano-based online newspaper said the gunmen attacked the house around 1.00 am on Monday.





He said ‘’Before abducting Babawuro Tofai, a young boy in the house was also beaten and he sustained a fracture in the course of the attack,’’ said Wali.

The police command in the state was yet to confirm the development at the time of filing the story.

All calls and a text message sent to the Spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa returned unanswered.