



Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has congratulated Ekiti State’s Gov. Dr Kayode Fayemi on his 56th birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, on Tuesday in Abuja, the minister also lauded Fayemi’s giant strides in Ekiti State.

Adebayo described Fayemi as an administrator who had excelled in all positions held since his involvement in politics.

He noted that the people of Ekiti State at home and abroad were proud of the achievements of Fayemi both during his first and second term in office.

He described the governor as an associate who had brought his love for the people of Ekiti State to bear on governance.





This, he said, informed the various empowerment and social security programmes implemented by the Fayemi administration for the good of all in the state.

“I hereby congratulate a worthy son of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his 56th birthday anniversary.

“Your Excellency, there is no doubt that your life has been a life of struggle for the good of the society.

“You have demonstrated uncommon love for our people which has earned you the toast of an average Ekiti man.

“Your excellent performance as governor of our dear state has not gone unnoticed by an average man on the street,’’ Adebayo noted.

He prayed that Fayemi would continue to excel and touch many lives in the course of his service to the nation and to humanity.